Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" Now Available For Download
Ubuntu 23.04 is shipping today as the newest non-LTS distribution release that is employing the GNOME 44 desktop by default, the Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 provide the latest hardware support, Python 3.11 is present for providing faster Python performance, and there is the brand new desktop installer that's been in development by Canonical.
Ubuntu Cinnamon is also now a recognized official flavor of Ubuntu Linux too with this 23.04 milestone. There are also new packages in the Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar archive like CoreCtrl.
Those wanting to download Ubuntu 23.04 can find the new ISOs available from releases.ubuntu.com.