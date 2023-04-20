Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" Now Available For Download

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 20 April 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" release images are now available for download for those wanting to fetch the latest Ubuntu desktop or server builds or alternatively the various downstream flavors/spins.

Ubuntu 23.04 is shipping today as the newest non-LTS distribution release that is employing the GNOME 44 desktop by default, the Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 provide the latest hardware support, Python 3.11 is present for providing faster Python performance, and there is the brand new desktop installer that's been in development by Canonical.


Ubuntu Cinnamon is also now a recognized official flavor of Ubuntu Linux too with this 23.04 milestone. There are also new packages in the Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar archive like CoreCtrl.

Ubuntu 23.04 desktop


Those wanting to download Ubuntu 23.04 can find the new ISOs available from releases.ubuntu.com.
