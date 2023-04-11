CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 11 April 2023 at 03:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DEBIAN
CoreCtrl as the open-source utility for managing your system's performance/vitals and supporting various application profiles has landed in Debian as well as being picked up for easy installation on the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04.

CoreCtrl was pulled into Debian unstable at the start of the month and has been picked up for being in the Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" universe archive.

CoreCtrl on Ubuntu Linux


CoreCtrl is popular with Linux enthusiasts and gamers for monitoring your temperatures, voltages, and more along with the ability to setup application profiles via a convenient Qt5-based graphical user interface. This works for different sensors and capabilities across vendors and isn't associated with any particular hardware/vendor.

CoreCtrl on Ubuntu Linux


On Ubuntu 23.04 and moving forward it's thus as easy as running sudo apt install corectrl. Well, it should be at least... When trying it out today on an Ubuntu 23.04 install at first, it crashed. After manually installing qml-module-qtquick-window2, CoreCtrl was working as expected on Ubuntu 23.04 with an AMD desktop.

CoreCtrl on Ubuntu Linux

CoreCtrl supports many new features and with each new release continues racking up additional capabilities.

CoreCtrl on Ubuntu Linux


Those unfamiliar with CoreCtrl can learn more about the utility via its GitLab project page.
