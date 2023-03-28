Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu Cinnamon Becomes An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 23.04
As the Ubuntu Cinnamon remix has persisted now for three years and has shown it can be maintained by its set of volunteers and having a robust community that interacts with upstream Ubuntu, Ubuntu Cinnamon is now being recognized as an official flavor.
Making Ubuntu Cinnamon an official flavor now ahead of Ubuntu 23.04 is also important so that next year it can participate in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS milestone. Per Ubuntu requirements, there needs to be two non-LTS releases (now 23.04 and 23.10) for it to participate in the next Long Term Support release.
Following the voting process the past number of days on the mailing list, Canonical's Lukasz Zemczak announced the official flavor status for Ubuntu Cinnamon:
"I'm happy to inform you that, per the Technical Board votes seen above (and confirmed on today's TB meeting), Ubuntu Cinnamon has become an official Ubuntu flavor!
Welcome to the family!"
Trying out Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04 today on a test system went smoothly.
Those wanting to try out existing Ubuntu Cinnamon releases can do so via UbuntuCinnamon.org. There are also daily build ISOs of Ubuntu Cinnamon against Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar for those wanting to help test it ahead of next month's official release.