Ubuntu Cinnamon Becomes An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 23.04

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 28 March 2023 at 03:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Since 2019 there has been Ubuntu Cinnamon as an unofficial remix of Ubuntu paired with Linux Mint's Cinnamon desktop environment. After the three years of progress, Ubuntu Cinnamon has now been granted an official status with next month's Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" release.

As the Ubuntu Cinnamon remix has persisted now for three years and has shown it can be maintained by its set of volunteers and having a robust community that interacts with upstream Ubuntu, Ubuntu Cinnamon is now being recognized as an official flavor.

Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04


Making Ubuntu Cinnamon an official flavor now ahead of Ubuntu 23.04 is also important so that next year it can participate in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS milestone. Per Ubuntu requirements, there needs to be two non-LTS releases (now 23.04 and 23.10) for it to participate in the next Long Term Support release.

Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04


Following the voting process the past number of days on the mailing list, Canonical's Lukasz Zemczak announced the official flavor status for Ubuntu Cinnamon:
"I'm happy to inform you that, per the Technical Board votes seen above (and confirmed on today's TB meeting), Ubuntu Cinnamon has become an official Ubuntu flavor!

Welcome to the family!"

Trying out Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04 today on a test system went smoothly.

Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04


Those wanting to try out existing Ubuntu Cinnamon releases can do so via UbuntuCinnamon.org. There are also daily build ISOs of Ubuntu Cinnamon against Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar for those wanting to help test it ahead of next month's official release.
