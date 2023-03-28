Ubuntu Cinnamon Becomes An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 23.04

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Since 2019 there has been Ubuntu Cinnamon as an unofficial remix of Ubuntu paired with Linux Mint's Cinnamon desktop environment. After the three years of progress, Ubuntu Cinnamon has now been granted an official status with next month's Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" release.As the Ubuntu Cinnamon remix has persisted now for three years and has shown it can be maintained by its set of volunteers and having a robust community that interacts with upstream Ubuntu, Ubuntu Cinnamon is now being recognized as an official flavor.

Making Ubuntu Cinnamon an official flavor now ahead of Ubuntu 23.04 is also important so that next year it can participate in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS milestone. Per Ubuntu requirements, there needs to be two non-LTS releases (now 23.04 and 23.10) for it to participate in the next Long Term Support release.

"I'm happy to inform you that, per the Technical Board votes seen above (and confirmed on today's TB meeting), Ubuntu Cinnamon has become an official Ubuntu flavor!



Welcome to the family!"

Following the voting process the past number of days on the mailing list, Canonical's Lukasz Zemczak announced the official flavor status for Ubuntu Cinnamon:Trying out Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04 today on a test system went smoothly.