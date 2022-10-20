Ubuntu 22.10 Released With GNOME 43 Desktop, Raspberry Pi Improvements, PipeWire Audio

Canonical has formally released Ubuntu 22.10 "Kinetic Kudu" as the latest six-month, non-LTS update to Ubuntu Linux.


Ubuntu 22.10 features a variety of package updates and other improvements coming fresh off the 22.04 LTS cycle. Some of the Ubuntu 22.10 highlights include:

- GNOME 43 and other updated GNOME components now provide the default desktop environment, including the updated terminal and text editor defaults and other changes.

- Ubuntu 22.10 is powered by the Linux 5.19 kernel for providing a very fresh and out-of-the-box kernel experience with the latest hardware support.

- Canonical has made its Steam Snap available from the Ubuntu Software center and it ships with the latest Mesa driver support.

- PipeWire is now used over PulseAudio as the default audio platform.

- Improved RISC-V processor support.

- Various improvements for Ubuntu 22.10 on the Raspberry Pi including display/graphics upgrades and other enhancements.

- GCC 12 is the default system compiler of Ubuntu 22.10 and there are also compiler/toolchain upgrades for Rust, Go, and other programming languages.

- Ubuntu 22.10 ships with debuginfod integration and a remote debuginfod server for providing debugging objects on-demand.

- WebP image support out-of-the-box.

- Optimized OpenSSH server memory use.

- Ubuntu Unity is now an officially recognized flavor of Ubuntu.


Ubuntu 22.10 can be downloaded from ubuntu.com and additional 22.10 release details via the Ubuntu Blog. More Ubuntu 22.10 benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.
