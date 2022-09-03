Ubuntu Unity Becoming An Official Flavor With 22.10 Release
While it's been years since Canonical dropped Unity as the official desktop environment of Ubuntu, some within the open-source community have still been maintaining it and running an unofficial Ubuntu Unity flavor of the distribution. Now with next month's Ubuntu 22.10 release, Ubuntu Unity will be an official flavor/spin.
This week the voting happened and Ubuntu Unity will become a recognized flavor of Ubuntu beginning with next month's 22.10 release.
The Ubuntu Unity flavor is basically Ubuntu but adding in the Unity packages by default for that desktop as well as some extra packages like Nemo, Pluma, Synaptic, and a few other extra packages over what is found by default in Ubuntu. Currently Ubuntu Unity uses a slightly newer version (7.5 vs. 7.6) version of Unity than what is currently in the Ubuntu universe archive.
The current Ubuntu Unity 22.04 release.
There is the proposal for officially recognizing this downstream flavor for Ubuntu 22.10 alongside the likes of Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, and others.
Those wanting to learn more about this now-recognized downstream of Ubuntu or just wanting to relive the old Unity experience can visit UbuntuUnity.org to learn more.
14 Comments