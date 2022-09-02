Ubuntu 22.10 Readied With The Linux 5.19 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 2 September 2022 at 06:16 AM EDT.
As expected, Ubuntu 22.10 will be powered by the Linux 5.19 kernel.

Ubuntu 22.10 development up to now was still running on the Linux 5.15 kernel used by Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (and now Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS too with its HWE stack) to help uncover any issues affecting that long-term support series. But now with just over a month away until the Ubuntu 22.10 release, being pushed out now to the Kinetic archive is switching from 5.15 to Linux 5.19 as the intended kernel for this non-LTS Ubuntu release.


Linux 5.19 released at the end of July and was expected to be the Ubuntu 22.10 kernel version. After all, Linux 6.0 stable won't be out until early October and that with Canonical's conservative approach would be too soon before the 22.10 debut for shipping it. The kernel freeze for Ubuntu 22.10 is set for 6 October while the actual Ubuntu 22.10 release is slated for 20 October.

As of yesterday the Linux 5.19 kernel build was positioned in kinetic-proposed and should be working its way down to the daily users of Ubuntu 22.10 development snapshots shortly to replace the existing 5.15-based kernel. There is a lot of hardware support additions and other kernel features that landed between 5.15 and 5.19 as covered in past Phoronix articles.


It's too bad though Linux 6.0 couldn't make it into Ubuntu 22.10 given there is the necessary bits for DG2/Alchemist Arc Graphics to run better (we'll see if any of that gets backported), various AMD graphics enablement work, and other new Linux 6.0 features but the timing just doesn't work out.

Ubuntu 22.10 will be shipping with GNOME 43 on the desktop, Mesa 22.2 graphics drivers, GCC 12 as the default system compiler, and a variety of other updated packages. Ubuntu 22.10's feature freeze passed last week on 25 August.
