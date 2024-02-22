Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS Released With Linux 6.5 HWE Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 February 2024 at 12:46 PM EST.
UBUNTU
Canonical has released the Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS images today as the latest point release for this ongoing Long-Term Support series ahead of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS debut in April.

Besides incorporating various bug and security fixes into the ISO installation images, Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS is notable for having an updated hadware enablement (HWE) stack for providing better support for newer hardware. Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS pulls in key components from Ubuntu 23.10, including the Linux 6.5 kernel and the Mesa 23.2 open-source graphics drivers.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS


Having Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS with Linux 6.5 available is great for better supporting newer hardware as well as making newer kernel features and improvements available to Ubuntu LTS users. The newer kernel is particularly beneficial if you are on recently released hardware. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS meanwhile is set to ship in April and should be defaulting to the Linux 6.8 kernel as well as having a host of other improvements.

Those wanting to grab the new Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS installation images can find them via releases.ubuntu.com.
