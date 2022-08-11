Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
Following a one week delay due to a last minute blocker bug being discovered, Canonical today has shipped Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS as the first point release to this current long-term support series.
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS bundles up all the current SRUs (stable release updates) with the packages pushed out since the April release of the Jammy Jellyfish. Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS thus out-of-the-box is mitigated against Retbleed, there are various Dell XPS Alder Lake fixes, Intel AMX support back-ported to their various kernel flavors, RISC-V StarFive VisionFive support, and a variety of bug/security fixes as noted in that earlier article.
There is no new hardware enablement (HWE) stack for a newer kernel and Mesa with Ubuntu 22.04.1 but those HWE offerings come in the later point releases.
Downloads and more details on Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS via the Canonical blog.
