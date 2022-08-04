Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Delayed Due To An OEM Install Issue Leading To Broken Snaps
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS had been due for release today but has now been pushed back by one week after discovering an installer issue that led to Snaps like the default Mozilla Firefox browser failing to launch once installed.
If you've already upgraded to Ubuntu 22.04.1 via APT upgrades, you are okay as this Ubuntu 22.04.1 blocker bug just affects new installs -- and specifically, carrying out an OEM install.
This bug was reported Wednesday night that seeded Snaps will fail to launch after an OEM install of the new Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS, with the original Ubuntu 22.04 LTS being unaffected. Given the focus Canonical puts on Snaps and with default applications like Firefox being distributed in Snap format, this is a serious issue. It's a bit surprising this only came about hours before the planned Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS release considering OEM installs and Firefox launching seem like they should both be covered well by Ubuntu's CI/QA processes.
As such it was just announced that Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS is being delayed to 11 August to allow time to fix this issue. Canonical developers already have identified the issue and a fix is under review as a Snapd problem.
