Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Preparing For Release With Retbleed Patched, Intel AMX, Other Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 August 2022 at 06:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
Canonical is putting the finishing touches on Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS that is due for release tomorrow as the first collection of stable release updates in re-spun ISO form for this "Jammy Jellyfish" long-term support series.

With Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS it's just the collection of updated packages to appear in the Jammy archive since the April debut. It's not until the latest LTS point release where there are new hardware enablement stacks (HWE) that back-port newer versions of the Linux kernel, Mesa, etc, from future Ubuntu non-LTS releases back to this current Ubuntu LTS series.


Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish"


There still is a fair amount of notable fixes/changes in Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS such as adding the NVIDIA R515 graphics driver option as the latest major driver series, Retbleed mitigations in the kernel for older Intel and AMD CPUs, installation and release-upgrader fixes, Dell XPS 13 9320 Alder Lake laptop support fixes, Intel AMX support being enabled in various kernel flavors, Intel IPU6 MIPI camera support for Alder Lake systems, enabling the RISC-V StarFive VisionFive board support, and many other general bug fixes and security fixes.

A list of the changes for Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS were posted this morning to the Ubuntu Discourse for easy viewing.

For those interested in early access/testing can try out the Ubuntu 22.04.1 RC1 images that are effectively what tomorrow's release should be serving up.
