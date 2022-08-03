Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Preparing For Release With Retbleed Patched, Intel AMX, Other Fixes

Canonical is putting the finishing touches on Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS that is due for release tomorrow as the first collection of stable release updates in re-spun ISO form for this "Jammy Jellyfish" long-term support series.With Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS it's just the collection of updated packages to appear in the Jammy archive since the April debut. It's not until the latest LTS point release where there are new hardware enablement stacks (HWE) that back-port newer versions of the Linux kernel, Mesa, etc, from future Ubuntu non-LTS releases back to this current Ubuntu LTS series.



Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish"