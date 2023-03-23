Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS Released With Restored UEFI Secure Boot Support
Beyond the usual assortment of security and bug fixes that incorporated into the updated Debian packages on the ISO, Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS is notable in that it contains regenerated AMD64 installer media. Due to recent key revocations, Ubuntu 26.04.6 LTS contains an updated installer build in order to re-enable usage on UEFI SecureBoot enabled platforms.
Those wanting to download these updated Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISOs for having the freshest install media and minimizing the update time post-install can find the new release via this announcement.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS enjoys a standard five year maintenance window, putting another two years on it before the free support period ends. Beyond the five year period, Ubuntu Pro subscriptions allow for a total of up to ten years of support for Ubuntu Long-Term Support releases.