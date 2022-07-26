Turnip Vulkan Driver Now Works With Zink For OpenGL 4.6, Approaching Vulkan 1.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 July 2022
Mesa's Turnip driver that provides open-source Vulkan support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics processors continues maturing nicely and is approaching Vulkan 1.3 conformance.

Igalia developer Danylo Piliaiev has provided a status update on the Turnip Vulkan driver. This open-source Qualcomm Adreno hardware is beginning to work for more games with The Witcher 3, The Talos Principle, and ODM2 being the latest titles tested. The Talos Principle was running on Qualcomm hardware itself by way of the Box64 emulation layer while the other games were tested only by way of running on an x86_64 laptop and streaming the Vulkan commands to the developer board.


Igalia has The Talos Principle running on Qualcomm hardware with Turnip and making use of Box64 for running on Arm.


In addition to more real-world workloads running on Turnip, more extensions have been implemented that were necessary for using Zink to expose OpenGL 4.6 support atop Vulkan. Granted, there is already the Freedreno Gallium3D driver that provides OpenGL natively for Qualcomm Adreno hardware.

Turnip has also implemented a variety of newer Vulkan extensions and is quite close to supporting Vulkan 1.3 once dynamic rendering and inline uniform block extensions are wired up as the big remaining work items.

More details as to the current Turnip Vulkan driver state via the Igalia blog.
