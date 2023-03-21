Trisquel 11 LTS Released As Ubuntu-Based, FSF-Approved Linux Distribution

Trisquel 11 is now available as the latest major release for this one of a few Free Software Foundation (FSF) approved Linux distributions that is "100% libre" and meets all of the fully free software requirements. Trisquel 11 is re-based against Ubuntu 22.04 LTS while making various other changes in the process.

Trisquel 11 is now available as the latest major release of rhis fully free software distribution that uses the Linux-libre kernel, runs the MATE desktop by default, and various other alterations in the name of free software and attaining the FSF endorsement. Among the changes in this release is gutting out Ubuntu 22.04's default Snap-based Firefox web browser package and instead replacing it with the Deb-packaged Abrowser that is a de-branded version of Firefox.

Trisquel 11.0


For most users of Trisquel the main takeaway is newer versions of packages thanks to upgrading its Ubuntu base. Trisquel 11 LTS is codenamed "Aramo" and a big update over the Trisquel 10's Ubuntu 20.04 LTS packages. Trisquel 11 is also now supporting 64-bit Arm and POWER9/POWER10 in addition to x86_64.

Trisquel 11 can be downloaded at Trisquel.info.
