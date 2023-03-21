Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Trisquel 11 LTS Released As Ubuntu-Based, FSF-Approved Linux Distribution
Trisquel 11 is now available as the latest major release of rhis fully free software distribution that uses the Linux-libre kernel, runs the MATE desktop by default, and various other alterations in the name of free software and attaining the FSF endorsement. Among the changes in this release is gutting out Ubuntu 22.04's default Snap-based Firefox web browser package and instead replacing it with the Deb-packaged Abrowser that is a de-branded version of Firefox.
For most users of Trisquel the main takeaway is newer versions of packages thanks to upgrading its Ubuntu base. Trisquel 11 LTS is codenamed "Aramo" and a big update over the Trisquel 10's Ubuntu 20.04 LTS packages. Trisquel 11 is also now supporting 64-bit Arm and POWER9/POWER10 in addition to x86_64.
Trisquel 11 can be downloaded at Trisquel.info.