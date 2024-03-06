Tiny Corp At "70%" Confidence For AMD To Open-Source Some Relevant GPU Firmware
Following the news from earlier around George Hotz' Tiny Corp raising new AMD GPU issues and calling for the MES firmware to be open-sourced followed by a positive message from AMD CEO Lisa Su, there's a new update on the matter following a meeting today between Tiny Corp and AMD.
Tiny Corp posted on X that the call went "pretty well" and the case was laid out for needing at least the scheduler and memory hierarchy management code within the firmware to be open-source. Tiny Corp is hoping by the end of next week to have a go or no-go decision. The expressed confidence by Tiny Corp is said to be about 70% of it happening.
"Call went pretty well.
We are gating the commitment to 6x7900XTX on a public release of a roadmap to get the firmware open source. (and obviously the MLPerf training bug being fixed)
We aren't open source purists, it doesn't matter to us if the HDCP stuff is open for example. But we need the scheduler and the memory hierarchy management to be open. This is what it takes to push the performance of neural networks.
The Groq 500 T/s mixtral demo should be possible on a tinybox, but it requires god tier software and deep integration with the scheduler.
We also advised that the build process for amdgpu-dkms should be more open. While the driver itself is open, we haven't found it easy to rebuild and install. Easy REPL cycle is a key driver for community open source. We want the firmware to be easy to rebuild and install also.
Should have a go or no go decision by the end of next week. Confidence: 70%"
We will see.
