Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Theseus Ship 6.1 Released For This KWinFT Evolution Now Based On KDE Plasma 6.1
Theseus Ship 6.1 pulls in all of the KWin patches collected over the past four months. In addition to its existing code, Theseus Ship has pulled in the latest COMO screen locker changes. For those that forgot or hadn't seen the prior article, Gilg has been developing COMO as the Wayland compositor modules.
That's about it for the Theseus Ship changes this cycle. Those wishing to download Theseus Ship 6.1 as this alternative KDE X11/Wayland compositor can find it via GitHub.