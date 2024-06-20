Theseus Ship 6.1 Released For This KWinFT Evolution Now Based On KDE Plasma 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 June 2024 at 05:45 AM EDT. 8 Comments
KDE
Theseus Ship is the X11/Wayland compositor previously known as KWinFT developed by Roman Gilg as a fork of KDE Plasma's KWin. Pulling in patches from KWin in this week's KDE Plasma 6.1 release, Theseus Ship 6.1 is now available.

Theseus Ship 6.1 pulls in all of the KWin patches collected over the past four months. In addition to its existing code, Theseus Ship has pulled in the latest COMO screen locker changes. For those that forgot or hadn't seen the prior article, Gilg has been developing COMO as the Wayland compositor modules.

Theseus Ship logo


That's about it for the Theseus Ship changes this cycle. Those wishing to download Theseus Ship 6.1 as this alternative KDE X11/Wayland compositor can find it via GitHub.
8 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6.1 Released With Easier Remote Desktop Support, Wayland Explicit Sync
Fedora 41 Looks To Offer A KDE Plasma Mobile Spin
KDE Plasma 6.1 Prepares For Release Next Week
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
KDE Plasma 6.1 Is Looking To Be A "Good One"
KDE Is Soliciting Ideas For Their Goals To Pursue Over The Next 2~3 Years
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
Apple M4 Support Added To The LLVM Compiler, Confirming Its ISA Capabilities
NVIDIA Exploring Ways To Better Support An Upstream Kernel Driver
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report