KWinFT Compositor Now Known As Theseus' Ship
KWinFT has seen some nice improvements over the upstream KWin code the past few years, though there hasn't been much to report on it in recent times. But today Roman Gilg announced KWin has become Theseus' Ship and that there is a larger announcement expected in the coming days.
Along with the new Theseus' Ship branding, the code has moved over to GitHub.
Under the new branding, today marks the v6.0.0 release for this Wayland and X11 compositor. There are many effect improvements, support for the Lima / V3D / VC4 drivers, starting XWayland on demand, using Qt 6, and many other X11 and Wayland improvements.
More details on the project re-branding via Roman's blog. Stay tuned for more information in the coming days for "something bigger" to be announced by the project.