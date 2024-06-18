Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6.1 Released With Easier Remote Desktop Support, Wayland Explicit Sync
With much of the Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 porting completed for the Plasma 6.0 cycle, Plasma 6.1 is bringing more features with developers building off the fresh foundation. KDE Plasma 6.1 brings access to remote Plasma desktops from within the KDE System Settings app, more visual customization options, persistent apps now working on Wayland for restoring after next session log-in, screen locking enhancements, and more.
KDE Plasma 6.1 on the Wayland side also has explicit sync support all in order along with triple buffering support.
Downloads and more details on this nice KDE Plasma 6.1 feature release via KDE.org.