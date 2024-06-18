KDE Plasma 6.1 Released With Easier Remote Desktop Support, Wayland Explicit Sync

18 June 2024
Right on schedule today KDE released Plasma 6.1 as the first feature update to the Plasma 6 desktop stack that debuted back in February.

With much of the Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 porting completed for the Plasma 6.0 cycle, Plasma 6.1 is bringing more features with developers building off the fresh foundation. KDE Plasma 6.1 brings access to remote Plasma desktops from within the KDE System Settings app, more visual customization options, persistent apps now working on Wayland for restoring after next session log-in, screen locking enhancements, and more.

KDE Plasma 6.1


KDE Plasma 6.1 on the Wayland side also has explicit sync support all in order along with triple buffering support.

Downloads and more details on this nice KDE Plasma 6.1 feature release via KDE.org.
