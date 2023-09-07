TURNIP Vulkan Driver Lands Initial Support For Adreno A730/A740 GPUs

Going along with the MSM DRM driver support for the Qualcomm Adreno 700 series, the open-source TURNIP Vulkan driver this week merged its initial support for the Adreno 700 series.

Merged this week was the partial A7xx series support, first focused on the A730/A740 hardware. This updated Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan driver support has been successfully tested with the Vulkan CTS, Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan, and some D3D11 games going through Vulkan. But this support doesn't yet have tiled rendering in place, no A700 series features/optimizations, and other missing items.

Turnip Adreno A7xx support


In any event for those interested in the Qualcomm Adreno 700 series and making use of the upstream, open-source driver stack the initial support is now merged for Mesa 23.3. With the Adreno 740 it's the first mobile GPU with hardware ray-tracing support. These GPUs are found in the likes of the Snapdragon 8/8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs.
