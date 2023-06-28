Qualcomm Adreno 700 Series GPU Support Published For Open-Source Linux Driver

Linaro engineers have been working out support for the latest-generation Qualcomm Adreno 700 series graphics processors found in the newest Snapdragon SoCs. Published on Wednesday were the initial MSM DRM kernel driver patches for bringing up the A700 series open-source graphics support.Linaro's Konrad Dybcio posted the set of 14 kernel patches for enabling Adreno 700 series support with a particular focus at this point on the Adreno 730 found in the SM8450 and the Adreno 740 found within the SM8550 SoC. Among the reasons for making the Adreno 700 series interesting is the Adreno 740 is Qualcomm's first GPU with hardware ray-tracing support. There are also the Adreno 702 and Adreno 725 GPUs already released while presumably they will see support at a later date and should be a simple addition in building off this Adreno 700 series driver foundation.



The Adreno 740 is found within the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.