Steam Beta Adds VA-API DRM Video Acceleration For Remote Play
The newest Steam beta overnight rolls out VA-API DRM hardware decoding on Linux. Since 2021 the Steam client has supported VA-API encode for Remote Play and there already being VA-API decode prior to that. What the latest Steam beta change appears to be about is supporting the VA-API DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) mode rather than the VA-API X11 path. This should improve the video acceleration support for those using the Steam Remote Play within Wayland environments. At last check the VA-API DRM code was also more versatile in general than the VA-API X11 path.
The Steam beta for 24 January in addition to enabling VA-API DRM hardware decoding on Linux for Remote Play also has various fixes from the Steam Overlay to general use.