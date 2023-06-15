Steam Linux Client Beta Adds New Scaling Setting Override
While yesterday brought a major update to the Steam client stable series, tonight brings a new update to the Steam beta series with some notable enhancements to the Linux client.
The Steam on Linux beta today brings improved UI scaling for users running the GNOME desktop environment. Additionally, there is a new environment variable override to force the Steam UI scaling settings using the STEAM_FORCE_DESKTOP_SCALING= environment variable with your desired floating point value for scaling of the user-interface.
The new Steam on Linux beta also fixes a "rare" crash situation when rendering an invalid texture plus fixes a bug around multiple Sony DualShock 4 controllers being used concurrently.
Some of the more general changes with today's Steam beta update include other UI issues being resolved, fixes for Steam Input, and other random adjustments.
More details on this latest Steam beta channel update for macOS / Windows / Linux gamers via SteamPowered.com.
2 Comments