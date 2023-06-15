Steam Linux Client Beta Adds New Scaling Setting Override

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 June 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT. 2 Comments
VALVE
While yesterday brought a major update to the Steam client stable series, tonight brings a new update to the Steam beta series with some notable enhancements to the Linux client.

The Steam on Linux beta today brings improved UI scaling for users running the GNOME desktop environment. Additionally, there is a new environment variable override to force the Steam UI scaling settings using the STEAM_FORCE_DESKTOP_SCALING= environment variable with your desired floating point value for scaling of the user-interface.

The new Steam on Linux beta also fixes a "rare" crash situation when rendering an invalid texture plus fixes a bug around multiple Sony DualShock 4 controllers being used concurrently.

Some of the more general changes with today's Steam beta update include other UI issues being resolved, fixes for Steam Input, and other random adjustments.


More details on this latest Steam beta channel update for macOS / Windows / Linux gamers via SteamPowered.com.
2 Comments
Related News
Valves Roll Out Big Steam Update With UI Refresh, Redesigned In-Game Overlay & Notes
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
Steam Client Beta Fixes NVIDIA HiDPI Scaling, GPU Hardware Acceleration
DXVK 2.2 Released With D3D11On12 Support, Many Game Fixes
Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
JDK 21 Forked From Mainline For What Will Be The Next Java LTS Release
Linux Patches Posted That Would Allow Boot-Time Disabling Of x86 32-bit Processes