Valves Roll Out Big Steam Update With UI Refresh, Redesigned In-Game Overlay & Notes

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 14 June 2023 at 09:53 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE
Following recent Steam client beta updates that have introduced many new features, Valve tonight rolled out a rather big Steam client update to stable users.

Today's Steam client update to stable allows for more code sharing across Steam on the desktop, Steam's Big Picture Mode, and the Steam Deck UI. This new stable update also delivers on a redesigned in-game overlay with new UI, a new Notes app, Steam Notifications have been improved, and various other visual and usability improvements.

For Steam on Linux and macOS this new stable version also allows for expanded hardware acceleration support of the Steam UI.


More details on the big Steam client update via SteamPowered.com.
