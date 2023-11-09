Valve Announces The Steam Deck OLED With Upgraded Display, 6nm APU & Larger Battery
Valve just announced the Steam Deck OLED as an upgraded version of their Steam Deck handheld Linux gaming device.
As implied by the name, the updated Steam Deck features an OLED display... In particular, a 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display as an alternative to the existing 1280 x 800 LCD screen. The OLED version has a 7.4-inch display size compared to 7 inches with the original.
The updated Steam Deck also now features an AMD "6nm APU" compared to 7nm APU with the original Van Gogh APU. The 6nm APU is still Zen 2 based with 4 cores / 8 threads and using RDNA2 graphics.
The updated Steam Deck also brings WiFi 6E compared to WiFi 5 with the original and now has a 50 Whr battery over 40 Whr with the original.
The Steam Deck OLED makes sense given all of Valve's investments into HDR support for AMD Linux graphics driver stack and other plumbing. Steam Deck OLED also makes sense in light of the recent Valve Galileo spotting in the Linux kernel. The Steam Deck OLED will begin shipping 16 November. The 512GB model will retail for $549 and the 1TB OLED version for $649.
More details on the Steam Deck OLED via SteamPowered.com.
22 Comments