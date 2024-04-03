Sound Open Firmware 2.9 Released With Major Performance Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 April 2024 at 06:21 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Sound Open Firmware 2.9 has been released for this open-source project providing audio DSP firmware infrastructure and an adjoining SDK. This effort that started out by Intel for opening up more of their audio hardware firmware has expanded into a multi-vendor project with the likes of AMD and Mediatek also participating around this sound firmware infrastructure, audio driuvers, etc.

With Sound Open Firmware 2.9 there are "major" performance optimizations to the audio modules of Aria, Mixin/Mixout, and DRC. The release notes didn't spell out anything more about these major performance optimizations.

SOF Overview graphic


Sound Open Firmware 2.9 also enhances its loadable module support, more components have been migrated to the SOF Module API, and there are many bug fixes.

The Sound Open Firmware 2.9 release also brings new topologies for Intel and NXP hardware. On the Intel side there's been a lot of work recently with SOF for ironing out the Lunar Lake (LNL) platform support.

Downloads and more details on the Sound Open Firmware 2.9 release via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Servo Web Engine Adds WOFF2 Web Fonts, HTML Tables By Default
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
Blender 4.1 Benchmarks Confirm Even Faster CPU Render Times Under Linux
Zstd 1.5.6 Released - Celebrating Google Chrome Support For Zstandard Encoding
Blender 4.1 Released With Faster Linux CPU Rendering & AMD RDNA3 APU Support
Inkscape Development Version Switches To Using GTK4
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
GitHub Disables The XZ Repository Following Today's Malicious Disclosure
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization