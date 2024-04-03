Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Sound Open Firmware 2.9 Released With Major Performance Optimizations
With Sound Open Firmware 2.9 there are "major" performance optimizations to the audio modules of Aria, Mixin/Mixout, and DRC. The release notes didn't spell out anything more about these major performance optimizations.
Sound Open Firmware 2.9 also enhances its loadable module support, more components have been migrated to the SOF Module API, and there are many bug fixes.
The Sound Open Firmware 2.9 release also brings new topologies for Intel and NXP hardware. On the Intel side there's been a lot of work recently with SOF for ironing out the Lunar Lake (LNL) platform support.
Downloads and more details on the Sound Open Firmware 2.9 release via GitHub.