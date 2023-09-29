Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Sound Open Firmware 2.7 Released With AMD Van Gogh Support
Back during the Linux 6.6 merge window I wrote how AMD was working on SOF support for Van Gogh and there were also mentions of new Valve hardware: a "Galileo" product that is part of the "Sephiroth" family. That points to future hardware with the current Valve Steam Deck being codenamed "Jupiter" and having not seen any Valve Galileo mentions previously. But whether it's some Steam Deck refresh, a VR headset, or something else built upon the otherwise seldom seen Van Gogh APU remains to be determined.
Going along with the Linux kernel driver support in Linux 6.6, the Sound Open Firmware 2.7 release has the Van Gogh APU support in place. Sound Open Firmware 2.7 also has performance optimizations, beginning work on a new "Pipeline 2.0" pipeline framework to reduce memory consumption and support pipelines across multiple cores, and improved audio stub infrastructure.
Over on the Intel side of SOF, Sound Open Firmware 2.7 provides a production quality release for Meteor Lake CPUs with this SOF build leveraging the native Zephyr RTOS.
Downloads and more details on the Sound Open Firmware 2.7 release via GitHub.