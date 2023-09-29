Sound Open Firmware 2.7 Released With AMD Van Gogh Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 29 September 2023 at 06:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Sound Open Firmware 2.7 released overnight and adds AMD Van Gogh platform support, presumably to be used by the Valve Steam Deck or some future refresh of the device or related platform like for VR hardware.

Back during the Linux 6.6 merge window I wrote how AMD was working on SOF support for Van Gogh and there were also mentions of new Valve hardware: a "Galileo" product that is part of the "Sephiroth" family. That points to future hardware with the current Valve Steam Deck being codenamed "Jupiter" and having not seen any Valve Galileo mentions previously. But whether it's some Steam Deck refresh, a VR headset, or something else built upon the otherwise seldom seen Van Gogh APU remains to be determined.

Valve Steam Deck


Going along with the Linux kernel driver support in Linux 6.6, the Sound Open Firmware 2.7 release has the Van Gogh APU support in place. Sound Open Firmware 2.7 also has performance optimizations, beginning work on a new "Pipeline 2.0" pipeline framework to reduce memory consumption and support pipelines across multiple cores, and improved audio stub infrastructure.

Over on the Intel side of SOF, Sound Open Firmware 2.7 provides a production quality release for Meteor Lake CPUs with this SOF build leveraging the native Zephyr RTOS.

Downloads and more details on the Sound Open Firmware 2.7 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.6 Lands Support For The Cirrus Logic CS42L43 Audio Codec
Google Releases libaom 3.7 AV1 Encoder With More Optimizations
OBS Studio 30 Beta Brings Intel QSV On Linux, WHIP/WebRTC Output
MPV Player 0.36 Released With Wayland Fractional Scaling, Vulkan Video Decode
More MIDI 2.0 Code Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel
Intel Releases libva 2.19 VA-API Video Acceleration Library For Windows & Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Wine Wayland Driver Updated With Basic Window Management Capabilities