Sound Open Firmware 2.5 Released - Continues Adoption Of Zephyr, Adds MediaTek MT8188
Sound Open Firmware "SOF" 2.5 has been released as this open-source sound/DSP firmware initiative that was originally started by Intel but now is a Linux Foundation project and seeing hardware support from multiple vendors.
With Sound Open Firmware 2.5 the developers involved have continued work on making greater use of Zephyr as their real-time operating system (RTOS) for SOF. Over the past year they've been working to migrate to Zephyr as the small RTOS intended for embedded devices and backed by the Linux Foundation. They've also been working in turn to drop their XTOS dependencies.
Sound Open Firmware 2.5 also adds support for the MediaTek MT8188, a Chromebook focused SoC. There is also a new audio mobile for ARIA, the Automatic Regressive Input Amplifier. Plus Sound Open Firmware 2.5 has several significant performance optimizations in different areas of this sound firmware code. The noted SOF 2.5 performance optimizations include: dcblock (upto 50%). mixer (upto 18%), volume (upto 15%), copier (upto 33%), and eqiir.
Downloads and more details on Sound Open Firmware 2.5 via GitHub. Additional information on this Linux Foundation project can also be found at SOFProject.org.
