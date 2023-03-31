Sound Open Firmware 2.5 Released - Continues Adoption Of Zephyr, Adds MediaTek MT8188

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 31 March 2023 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Sound Open Firmware "SOF" 2.5 has been released as this open-source sound/DSP firmware initiative that was originally started by Intel but now is a Linux Foundation project and seeing hardware support from multiple vendors.

With Sound Open Firmware 2.5 the developers involved have continued work on making greater use of Zephyr as their real-time operating system (RTOS) for SOF. Over the past year they've been working to migrate to Zephyr as the small RTOS intended for embedded devices and backed by the Linux Foundation. They've also been working in turn to drop their XTOS dependencies.

Sound Open Firmware 2.5 also adds support for the MediaTek MT8188, a Chromebook focused SoC. There is also a new audio mobile for ARIA, the Automatic Regressive Input Amplifier. Plus Sound Open Firmware 2.5 has several significant performance optimizations in different areas of this sound firmware code. The noted SOF 2.5 performance optimizations include: dcblock (upto 50%). mixer (upto 18%), volume (upto 15%), copier (upto 33%), and eqiir.

SOF 2.5


Downloads and more details on Sound Open Firmware 2.5 via GitHub. Additional information on this Linux Foundation project can also be found at SOFProject.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
VP9/AV1 Simulcast Support For WebRTC Coming In Chrome 113
VA-API's Libva 2.18 Released With Windows WSL D3D12 Support, Optional Disabling DRI3
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
LibreELEC 11 Released With GBM/V4L2 HDR Support On x86_64, More ARM Hardware
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements
Linux 6.3 Brings Audio Support For Tesla's Full Self-Driving SoC
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
Framework Laptop Launches AMD Ryzen Upgradeable Laptop, Intel Raptor Lake Models Too
Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 "FSR 3" Will Be Open-Source
Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS Released With Restored UEFI Secure Boot Support