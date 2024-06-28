Shotcut 24.06 Supports SVT-AV1 Encode & AVIF Images, Many Fixes
A few days ago was the release of the OpenShot 3.2 open-source video editor while Shotcut 24.06 also released this week as another great cross-platform, free software video editing solution.
Shotcut 24.06 adds support for AV1 encoding using the SVT-AV1 CPU-based encoder, support for AVIF images, a drop shadow video filter, a vibrance video filter, a mid-side matrix audio filter, support for DJI LRF MP4 files as a proxy, upgraded to using the FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia library, and many bug fixes.
For those using Shotcut under Microsoft Windows, there is also now Windows ARM64 builds given the availability now of the promising Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite laptops.
Downloads and more details on the Shotcut 24.06 video editor release via Shotcut.org.
