OpenShot 3.2 Released With Better Performance For This Open-Source Video Editor

OpenShot 3.2 has been released as the latest feature update to this open-source, non-linear video editor that is popular on Linux systems.OpenShot 3.2 brings a big overhaul to the themes and overall user experience, new themes, and all-around better UI/UX. There is improved timeline snapping, Blender 4.1 integration support, improved HiDPI interface support, improved font handling, better compatibility with FFmpeg 7.0, and a r ange of other improvements. OpenShot 3.2 should also deliver better performance in general than with prior releases.

Downloads and more details on the OpenShot 3.2 video editor release via OpenShot.org