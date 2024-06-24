OpenShot 3.2 Released With Better Performance For This Open-Source Video Editor

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 June 2024 at 05:38 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
OpenShot 3.2 has been released as the latest feature update to this open-source, non-linear video editor that is popular on Linux systems.

OpenShot 3.2 brings a big overhaul to the themes and overall user experience, new themes, and all-around better UI/UX. There is improved timeline snapping, Blender 4.1 integration support, improved HiDPI interface support, improved font handling, better compatibility with FFmpeg 7.0, and a r ange of other improvements. OpenShot 3.2 should also deliver better performance in general than with prior releases.

OpenShot 3.2 official screenshot


Downloads and more details on the OpenShot 3.2 video editor release via OpenShot.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Flathub Has Now Served More Than Two Billion Downloads For Flatpaks
Darktable 4.8 Pulls AI Feature After Discovering It Doesn't Work Well
Zlib-ng 2.2 Speeds Up Compression By ~12% On x86_64 CPUs
More Companies Now Backing Valkey As Leading Redis Fork
Sovereign Tech Fund Opens Up To Smaller Investments & Updated Criteria
FEX 2406 Brings JIT Optimizations For Running x86_64 Binaries On AArch64
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Linus Torvalds Demotes "FORCE_NR_CPUS" Embedded Linux Option To Avoid Confusion
Fedora 41 Hopes The GIMP 3.0 Photoshop Alternative Will Be Ready To Shine
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
Fedora 41 Looks To Offer A KDE Plasma Mobile Spin
GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47