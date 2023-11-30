Servo Browser Engine Continues On Its Path To Be Embed-Friendly

Following good progress in October and this former-Mozilla browser engine project receiving funding recently for "table" support, Servo developers continued implementing more functionality over the course of November.

The Servo project, which is now an effort under the Linux Foundation Europe, posted their November 2023 status update to highlight their efforts for the month. Some of the Servo accomplishments for these past few weeks included:

- Servo's basic browser, servoshell, now allows URLs without specifying the HTTP or HTTPS protocols in the location bar.

- Ongoing work for improving the embedding possibilities with Servo. There's work on faster builds, better offscreen rendering, support for multiple webviews, and other work. The embed possibilities with Servo is one of the main areas for growth and success with Servo if able to serve as a nice embed-friendly web engine.

- More CSS features are wired up for the Servo engine like the :has() selector, color-mix(), and CSS Color 4 colorspaces.

- Stability improvements and other fixes.

Servo browser


More details on the latest Servo browser engine work via Servo.org.
