Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Servo Browser Engine Continues On Its Path To Be Embed-Friendly
The Servo project, which is now an effort under the Linux Foundation Europe, posted their November 2023 status update to highlight their efforts for the month. Some of the Servo accomplishments for these past few weeks included:
- Servo's basic browser, servoshell, now allows URLs without specifying the HTTP or HTTPS protocols in the location bar.
- Ongoing work for improving the embedding possibilities with Servo. There's work on faster builds, better offscreen rendering, support for multiple webviews, and other work. The embed possibilities with Servo is one of the main areas for growth and success with Servo if able to serve as a nice embed-friendly web engine.
- More CSS features are wired up for the Servo engine like the :has() selector, color-mix(), and CSS Color 4 colorspaces.
- Stability improvements and other fixes.
More details on the latest Servo browser engine work via Servo.org.