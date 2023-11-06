Servo Browser Engine Receives Funding To Work On HTML <table> Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 November 2023 at 12:00 PM EST. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The Rust-written Servo browser engine that started at Mozilla but now developed by Linux Foundation Europe with contributors from Igalia and other organizations has been enjoying a fruitful 2023.

This year the Servo project has been making good progress and aiming to become an embed-friendly web engine and continues tacking on new features. Recently the Servo project implemented a new default UI:

Servo UI


The latest news from Servo is announcing they received an NLnet Foundation grant to improve several areas of this open-source Rust browser engine.

The NLnet Foundation grant will focus on completing float support in Servo, supporting more languages for in inline layout, and adding initial "table" tag support. Yes, HTML tables aren't yet implemented in Servo. The funding will help the Servo developers work on their initial support for HTML tables with a focus on initially catering to HTML tables found on Wikipedia.

More details on the NLnet funding for working on HTML tables and more can be found via today's Servo blog post.
7 Comments
Related News
Blosc Compressor Adds AVX-512 Bitshuffle: 20% Faster Compression For Zen 4 X3D CPU
DreamWorks' OpenMoonRay 1.4 Released With Intel OIDn GPU Acceleration
OpenSSL 3.2 Reaches Beta With Client-Side QUIC, Zstd & Brotli Certificate Compression
Zlib-ng 2.1.4 Brings LoongArch Port, New RISC-V & ARM Optimizations
Geany 2.0 Lightweight IDE / Text Editor Released
Linux Foundation's Latest Open-Source Project: OpenPubkey
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results