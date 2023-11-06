Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Servo Browser Engine Receives Funding To Work On HTML <table> Support
This year the Servo project has been making good progress and aiming to become an embed-friendly web engine and continues tacking on new features. Recently the Servo project implemented a new default UI:
The latest news from Servo is announcing they received an NLnet Foundation grant to improve several areas of this open-source Rust browser engine.
The NLnet Foundation grant will focus on completing float support in Servo, supporting more languages for in inline layout, and adding initial "table" tag support. Yes, HTML tables aren't yet implemented in Servo. The funding will help the Servo developers work on their initial support for HTML tables with a focus on initially catering to HTML tables found on Wikipedia.
More details on the NLnet funding for working on HTML tables and more can be found via today's Servo blog post.