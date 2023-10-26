Servo Web Engine Made Some Nice Progress In October

The Servo open-source web browser engine continues progressing as a community project under the leadership of Linux Foundation Europe. Over the course of October more features were implemented and additional fixes merged.

The Servo project put out an October status update which includes highlights such as:

- A grant from NLNet is allowing Servo developers to work on making it an embeddable web engine. This embeddable web engine work will be happening over the next several months.

- Support for the @media(resolution) CSS media query.

- Support for the "dir" attribute getter that in turn fixes more than 12,000 sub-tests within the HTML test suite.

- Upgrading SpiderMonkey from v107 to v115.

- Stylo continues to be upgraded.

- The WebRender code has been upgraded and fixes a scrolling regression in Acid2, fixes a WebGL regression, and pinch zoom is now handled within Servo.

- Leading to more Servo improvements is working on getting the "Cookie Clicker" 2013 web-based game working on Servo. In turn this has led to various CSS additions and other improvements to help run Cookie Clicker.

Servo rendering Cookie Clicker


More details on this October progress for the Servo web layout engine via Servo.org.
