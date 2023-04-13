Servo Project To Focus On Their "Layout 2020" Engine
Servo as the browser engine started at Mozilla but now developed as a Linux Foundation project has been maintaining two separate layout engines and moving forward they hope to be able to focus on the newer "Layout 2020" engine and fill in its missing gaps.
Servo has both Layout 2013 and Layout 2020 as two independent layout engines, but the latter isn't currently enabled by default. Servo developers believe that Layout 2020 is the best layout engine moving forward, so they want to work on addressing its missing elements and be able to get it enabled by default... Potentially dropping Layout 2013 once everything is into good shape.
Servo developers announced on their blog:
For more details, check out our report, but in short, we believe Layout 2020 is the best layout engine for Servo going forward.
To give us more confidence in this choice with some practical experience, we’ve started implementing some smaller features in Layout 2020, like iframe, min/max width and height, sticky positioning, and ‘text-indent’. We will also start building and testing Layout 2020 (as well as Layout 2013) on CI in the near future.
We will continue to maintain Layout 2013 for now, but we hope that completing many of these features, plus some more complex ones like counters and vertical writing modes, will give us the experience we need to decide whether we want to commit to Layout 2020 and remove Layout 2013 from the tree.
Servo developers have a lot on their 2023 roadmap and hopefully much of this will pan out.
This Rust-written browser engine continues to focus on being modular and embeddable as its primary focus moving forward now outside the confines of Mozilla.
