Servo Web Engine Publishes Its 2023 Roadmap

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 4 February 2023 at 06:40 AM EST. 5 Comments
MOZILLA
Back in 2020 Mozilla moved Servo to the Linux Foundation for the Rust-written web engine after it laid off the Servo developers. Servo development is now community/volunteer-driven and a road-map was published yesterday outlining some of their hopes for this calendar year.

Since Servo's governance was transferred to the Linux Foundation its development hasn't been exactly thriving with now left up to primarily volunteer developers to push this embeddable web engine forward. In any event those involved have been doing a good job with their limited resources now outside the confines of Mozilla.

The Servo project announced in January they did receive some new external funding and thus hope to be able to advance the project this year. Their key focus will be on improving the layout system in Servo and working on getting basic CSS2 layout working.

Servo 2023 roadmap
Servo.org project road-map for 2023.


The developers are working on "reactivating" the project and also expanding its outreach this year. Beyond the layout engine work and basic CSS2 support, for the first three quarters of the year they intend to work on updating the Servo dependencies against their latest upstreams. During the back half of the year they also intend to explore Servo support on Android.

Finally in Q4 they plan to get back to experimenting with Servo for embeddable web engine use-cases. More details on the project site at Servo.org.
5 Comments
Related News
Mozilla Comes Out Neutral On JPEG-XL Image Format Support
Firefox 109 Available With Unified Extensions Button, Other Small Changes
Firefox 108 Now Available With WebMIDI, Import Maps Enabled By Default
Firefox 107 Released With Power Profiling Support On Linux
Firefox 106 Brings Improved WebRTC - Better Screen Sharing On Wayland
Firefox 105 Now Available - Better Linux Performance Under Memory Pressure
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
RADV Graphics Pipeline Library Support Becoming Speedy, Aims For Mesa 23.1 Promotion
Intel Driver Enabling HF-EEODB For Linux 6.3 As Part Of HDMI 2.1 Compliance
Linux 6.2-rc6 Released & It's Suspiciously Small
Budgie 10.7 Released With Big Improvements To This Linux Desktop
AMD Sends In More RDNA3 Graphics Driver Fixes For Linux 6.3
Mesa 22.3.4 Brings Fix For RADV RT Build Performance To Match AMDVLK/AMDGPU-PRO