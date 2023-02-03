Servo Web Engine Publishes Its 2023 Roadmap
Back in 2020 Mozilla moved Servo to the Linux Foundation for the Rust-written web engine after it laid off the Servo developers. Servo development is now community/volunteer-driven and a road-map was published yesterday outlining some of their hopes for this calendar year.
Since Servo's governance was transferred to the Linux Foundation its development hasn't been exactly thriving with now left up to primarily volunteer developers to push this embeddable web engine forward. In any event those involved have been doing a good job with their limited resources now outside the confines of Mozilla.
The Servo project announced in January they did receive some new external funding and thus hope to be able to advance the project this year. Their key focus will be on improving the layout system in Servo and working on getting basic CSS2 layout working.
Servo.org project road-map for 2023.
The developers are working on "reactivating" the project and also expanding its outreach this year. Beyond the layout engine work and basic CSS2 support, for the first three quarters of the year they intend to work on updating the Servo dependencies against their latest upstreams. During the back half of the year they also intend to explore Servo support on Android.
Finally in Q4 they plan to get back to experimenting with Servo for embeddable web engine use-cases. More details on the project site at Servo.org.
