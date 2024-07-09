Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 9 July 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Mozilla Firefox 128.0 is now available for download ahead of the official release announcement due out in the coming hours.

Firefox 128 is the newest monthly update to this cross-platform web browser. This month's release isn't the most exciting in recent times but there are a few items worth calling out.

Firefox 128 now allows for playback of protected content within the Private Browsing mode, which is good news for fans of Netflix and other Internet streaming services. Firefox 128 has also rolled out a more unified dialog for clearing of user data within the web browser.

Firefox 128.0 on Linux


Firefox 128 when hovering the mouse over an unfocused tab is now able to display a visual preview of its contents. Firefox now proxies DNS by default in SOCKS v5 mode, supports rendering more text/* file-types inline, and there is initial support for the CHIPS (Cookies Having Independent Partitioned State) standard.

Some developer features in Firefox 128 include CSS relative color syntax now being enabled by default, the content property in CSS now supports alternative text for content that includes an image, and various new APIs added. An experimental feature in Firefox 128 is support for the "image/jxl" MIME type in the accept header for default and image requests of the JPEG-XL image format.

Firefox 128 is also notable for ultimately closing a 25 year old bug report over the HTML "textarea" in Firefox incorrectly applying the rows and columns. That bug report was closed by this bug report that more recently tracked the progress over incorrect "textarea" sizing and is fixed up with Firefox 128.

Firefox 128 for Linux can be downloaded right now from Mozilla.org.
3 Comments
