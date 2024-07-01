Thunderbird 128 Now Available With More Rust Code & UI/UX Enhancements

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 12 July 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT. 3 Comments
MOZILLA
Thunderbird 128 "Nebula" is now available as the newest Extended Support Release (ESR) of this open-source and cross-platform mail client.

Thunderbird 128 features many underlying code improvements, including the transitioning to using more Rust code within the mail client. Thunderbird's Rust adoption remains an ongoing effort.

Thunderbird 128 also brings UI/UX enhancements like a redesigned cards view and enhanced folder pane. Thunderbird 128 also offers better theme compatibility and support for accent colors on modern desktop Linux distributions.

Thunderbird 128 official screenshot


Downloads and more details on the Thunderbird 128 release via the Thunderbird.net blog.
3 Comments
Related News
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
Llamafile 0.8.7 Brings Fixes, Better ARM Performance & Preps For New Server
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
Firefox 126 Available - Adds "Linux" To The Android User Agent String
Mozilla's Llamafile 0.8.2 Scores Big With New AVX2 Performance Optimizations
Mozilla Has Been Rewriting Its Crash Reporter In Rust
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
Linux 6.11 To Offer More Fine-Tuned Control Over Swappiness
GNOME's Key Rack & Phosh Mobile Wayland Shell See New Releases
KDE Plasma 6.2 To Support libinput's Auto-Scrolling Feature
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
getrandom() In The vDSO Aims For Linux 6.11 To Provide Faster Yet Secure User-Space RNG