Servo Improves Its Experimental Support For HTML Tables, More CSS Features
It's been a busy past few weeks for the Rust-written Servo web layout engine. Some of the February accomplishments for this renewed open-source project include:
- Servo is now surpassing its legacy layout engine in the entire CSS test suite.
- Support for SVG with the "image/svg+xml" MIME type.
- Support for (non-XR) game controllers with the Gamepad API.
- Basic support for the CSS text-transform property.
- Basic support for font fallback.
- Much better support for Servo's experimental support for HTML tables.
- Windows containing videos will no longer crash when closed and auto-play is also now supported.
- Many CSS bug fixes.
- Continuing to enhance the ability for embedding the Servo web engine into other applications.
- As of this week with the latest code changes, the classic Space Jam website can now render correctly:
It's been a busy month for the Servo project. Learn more about these latest changes via the Servo.org blog.