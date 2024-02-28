Servo Improves Its Experimental Support For HTML Tables, More CSS Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 28 February 2024 at 06:25 AM EST. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The Servo web engine project has put out a new blog post that outlines all of their accomplishments made during the course of February.

It's been a busy past few weeks for the Rust-written Servo web layout engine. Some of the February accomplishments for this renewed open-source project include:

- Servo is now surpassing its legacy layout engine in the entire CSS test suite.

- Support for SVG with the "image/svg+xml" MIME type.

- Support for (non-XR) game controllers with the Gamepad API.

- Basic support for the CSS text-transform property.

- Basic support for font fallback.

- Much better support for Servo's experimental support for HTML tables.

- Windows containing videos will no longer crash when closed and auto-play is also now supported.

- Many CSS bug fixes.

- Continuing to enhance the ability for embedding the Servo web engine into other applications.

- As of this week with the latest code changes, the classic Space Jam website can now render correctly:

Servo Space Jam rendering


It's been a busy month for the Servo project. Learn more about these latest changes via the Servo.org blog.
3 Comments
Related News
KiCad 8.0 Released For Leading Open-Source EDA Software
XZ 5.6 Released: Sandboxing Improvements, Prefers -O2 Instead Of -O3
DreamWorks Releases OpenMoonRay 1.5 Open-Source Renderer
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
TrenchBoot Progress For Adding More Security & Integrity To The Boot Process
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
Proton 9.0 Beta Makes More Games Playable Under Steam Play, Updates VKD3D-Proton & DXVK