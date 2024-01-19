Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Servo Browser Engine Making Embedded App Progress With Tauri
For pursuing their embedding plans, Servo is focusing on Tauri as a framework for building desktop apps with a web front-end and Rust back-end. Tauri is aiming for both desktop and mobile app support and is front-end and engine agnostic. Servo is aiming to be another web engine option for those leveraging Tauri for their apps.
Servo developers have been working on adding support to the WRY webview library used by Tauri. There is an experimental branch available for those interested. Servo engine developers have also been working on offscreen rendering support and other features that will be worthwhile in their embedding effort.
Those wanting to learn more about the ongoing Servo embed work can do so via the Servo blog. Those wanting to learn more about the Tauri app framework can do so via Tauri.app.