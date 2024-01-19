Servo Browser Engine Making Embedded App Progress With Tauri

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 January 2024 at 06:52 AM EST. 10 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The Servo open-source browser engine originally started by Mozilla has seen renewed development in recent time by Linux Foundation Europe and via developers at firms like Igalia. Last year they drafted plans for focusing on making Servo embed-friendly so that this Rust-written code could be easily leveraged by desktop apps and frameworks. Today more light was shed on this embed initiative and their focus on integrating with Tauri.

For pursuing their embedding plans, Servo is focusing on Tauri as a framework for building desktop apps with a web front-end and Rust back-end. Tauri is aiming for both desktop and mobile app support and is front-end and engine agnostic. Servo is aiming to be another web engine option for those leveraging Tauri for their apps.

Servo slide
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023


Servo developers have been working on adding support to the WRY webview library used by Tauri. There is an experimental branch available for those interested. Servo engine developers have also been working on offscreen rendering support and other features that will be worthwhile in their embedding effort.

Those wanting to learn more about the ongoing Servo embed work can do so via the Servo blog. Those wanting to learn more about the Tauri app framework can do so via Tauri.app.
10 Comments
Related News
FreeRDP 3.2 Fixes Wayland Client Scaling + Wayland Keyboard Handling Fixes
Limine 7.0 Bootloader Released
OpenJPH v0.10 JPEG2000 Library Adds AVX-512 Support
Vim 9.1 Released With Smooth Scrolling, Support For Vim9 Classes
Alacritty 0.13 Released For This OpenGL-Powered Terminal Emulator
LuxCoreRender 2.8 Alpha Released With Initial Blender 4.x Integration
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
GNOME 46 Alpha Released With Many Improvements