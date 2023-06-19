SVT-AV1 1.6 Squeezes Out Even More Performance For CPU-Based AV1 Encoding

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 19 June 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT.
SVT-AV1 1.6 is now available as the latest version for this leading CPU-based AV1 encoder that is now enjoying 30~40% faster performance with high quality presets.

Just when you thought SVT-AV1 couldn't optimize any more performance, SVT-AV1 1.6 has dropped and now delivers a reported 30~40% speed-up at higher quality encoding presets. SVT-AV1 1.6 also improves the trade-offs for random access mode across the M1 to M13 presets, improves the BD-rate by 1~4% for faster presets, and other optimizations made.

Downloads and more details on SVT-AV1 1.6 for further pushing the bounaries of speedy AV1 encoding can be found via the AOMediaCodec GitLab. I'll have some fresh SVT-AV1 1.6 CPU benchmarks soon.

One interesting bit I realized today as well is that Hassene Tmar who is the SVT-AV1 project coordinator and part of the Alliance for Open Media project is no longer at Intel since last year but is now employed by Meta. However, Intel engineers do continue contributing to SVT-AV1 too.
