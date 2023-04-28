Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 v1.5 With More Tuning & Optimizations
The SVT-AV1 1.5 release continues tuning the various presets offered by this CPU-based encoder, there are various known performance improvements (up to ~30% in select cases), a new -1 preset level for the quality reference level, a rewrite of the GStreamer plug-in, code clean-ups, and more.
- Optimize the tradeoffs for M0-M13 speeding up M5-M1 by 15-30% and improving the BDR of M6-M13 by 1-3%
- Create a new preset MR (--preset -1) to be the quality reference
- Optimize the tradeoffs for M8-M13 in the low delay encoding mode for SC and non-SC modes
- Add dynamic minigop support for the random access configuration enabled by default in M9 and below
- Add support to allow users to specify lambda scaling factors through the commandline
- Rewrite the gstreamer plugin and updating it to be uptodate with the latest API changes
- Add skip frames feature allowing the user to start encoding after n frames in the file
- Add ability to specify a smaller startup minigop size for every gop to enable faster prefetching
- Fix segmentation support and re-enable it with --aq-mode 1 to allow work on the region of interest API
- Add padding bytes to the EbSvtAv1EncConfiguration configuration structure keep its size unchanged until v2.0
Downloads and more details on the SVT-AV1 v1.5 encoder update via the AOMedia GitLab. I'll be firing up some v1.5 benchmarks soon on different Intel/AMD CPUs.