Intel's Open-Source SVT-AV1 v1.2 Video Encoder Released - More AVX2 Optimizations
Earlier this year Intel released SVT-AV1 1.0 as a big update to this leading open-source AV1 video encoder. Since then they have not let up and now three months after v1.1, SVT-AV1 1.2 is now shipped as the latest update to this cross-platform, high performance AV1 encoder.
SVT-AV1 1.2 continues refining its presets, enhances its CBR mode, adds support for reference frame scaling, support for quantization matrices, TPL-based VBR mode improvements, improved TPL QP scaling, and more AVX2 optimization work. In SVT-AV1 1.2 the AVX2 optimizations are focused on the encoder's low-delay mode.
SVT-AV1 1.2 also brings bug fixes, API improvements, and a variety of other changes. Downloads and more details on SVT-AV1 1.2 via AOMediaCodec's GitLab.
I'll be running some SVT-AV1 1.2 benchmarks shortly while existing performance figures for this CPU-based video encoder can be found via this OpenBenchmarking.org page.
Add A Comment