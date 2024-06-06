Sovereign Tech Fund Providing €300k For GNU libmicrohttpd

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 June 2024 at 06:13 AM EDT.
FREE SOFTWARE
The latest funding for open-source from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund is providing €300,000 over the course of the next year for improving GNU libmicrohttpd for building high performance HTTP web servers.

GNU libmicrohttpd is the C library for running a HTTP server as part of another application. GNU libmicrohttpd aims to be fast and simple and is quite versatile in terms of platform support and being a lightweight web server solution. The Sovereign Tech Fund will be investing in GNU libmicrohttpd to further enhance its reliability, security, and efficiency. The funding will be used for enhancing its API, hardening of its HTTP handling, enhancing protocol support like with WebSockets, improving developer documentation, further optimizing its performance, and adding support for HTTP/2 and HTTP/3.

Sovereign Tech Fund


More details on the Sovereign Tech Fund's investment into GNU libmicrohttpd can be found via this webpage. This is just the latest of many significant open-source investments being made by this Berlin-based organization for enhancing prominent open-source software.
