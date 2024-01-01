SPI-NOR Multi-Due Erase Support Ready For Linux 6.8

1 January 2024
While the Linux 6.8 merge window isn't opening for another week, the Memory Technology Device (MTD) subsystem updates have already been mailed in to Linus Torvalds for this next merge window.

The MTD subsystem for interacting with flash memory devices has a few new features and fixes for the Linux 6.8 cycle. The pull request awaiting the v6.8 merge window has some raw NAND fixes, some important fixes to the sequential read support, and on the SPI NOR memory front is support for die erase support. The SPI NOR die erase support can allow for multi-die flash memory configurations.

SPIR NOR flash chip example


This (multi) die erase support is plumbed into the core MTD SPI-NOR code as well as the Spansion and Micron-ST drivers. Multi-die SPI NOR devices for larger capacities have a die erase command for erasing on a per-die basis with no standard for erasing a full-chip / multi-die erase in a single command.

Those interested in the Linux kernel's MTD happenings can learn more about these pending changes via this pull request.
