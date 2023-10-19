Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rusticl OpenCL Still Striving For Better Performance, SYCL & HIP Features
Herbst shared how the RadeonSI support has been coming together to complement the existing Intel iris and NVIDIA Nouveau support, work-in-progress support for the Raspberry Pi V3D driver, and also how Rusticl now supports Zink for running this OpenCL code atop Vulkan drivers.
This year has also seen many more OpenCL extensions implemented, LLVMpipe support for function calls, and more. Among the items still being worked on are around OpenCL-OpenGL sharing, Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support, semaphores, formal OpenCL conformance for Zink and RadeonSI, support for buffers larger than 2GB, performance optimizations, and implementing features needed by SYCL and HIP.
More details on the Rusticl state can be found via Karol's XDC 2023 slide deck and the presentation embedded below.