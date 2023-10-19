Rusticl OpenCL Still Striving For Better Performance, SYCL & HIP Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 October 2023 at 09:52 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
Karol Herbst at Red Hat who leads development on Mesa's Rust-written OpenCL "Rusticl" driver presented to share the progress made over the course of the year on this modern alternative to Gallium3D's Clover as well as some of the work still being pursued by this open-source OpenCL implementation for Gallium3D drivers.

Herbst shared how the RadeonSI support has been coming together to complement the existing Intel iris and NVIDIA Nouveau support, work-in-progress support for the Raspberry Pi V3D driver, and also how Rusticl now supports Zink for running this OpenCL code atop Vulkan drivers.

XDC2023 Rusticl slide


This year has also seen many more OpenCL extensions implemented, LLVMpipe support for function calls, and more. Among the items still being worked on are around OpenCL-OpenGL sharing, Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support, semaphores, formal OpenCL conformance for Zink and RadeonSI, support for buffers larger than 2GB, performance optimizations, and implementing features needed by SYCL and HIP.

More details on the Rusticl state can be found via Karol's XDC 2023 slide deck and the presentation embedded below.

1 Comment
Related News
Even Though It's Currently Slow, The Mesa NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan Driver Has Been Making Good Progress
X.Org's GLAMOR Adds Support For OpenGL ES 3.0 Shaders
Mesa Merges Initial OpenGL/Vulkan Support For Raspberry Pi 5's GPU
Mesa 23.3 Lands Support For Rusticl On Zink To Have OpenCL Atop Vulkan Drivers
Mesa 23.1.9 Released To End Out The Series
Mesa 23.3 Will Enable More Efficient MSAA Anti-Aliasing Use With Radeon RDNA3 GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
Google Proposes New mseal() Memory Sealing Syscall For Linux
Unplugging Logitech USB Receivers Has Been Causing The Linux Kernel To Crash
Linux Looks Toward Dropping Very Old WiFi Drivers
Debian Repeals The Merged "/usr" Movement Moratorium
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
Mozilla Might Finally Enable Firefox's Wayland Backend Soon
System76 Unveils Latest Improvements To Their Thelio Linux Computers