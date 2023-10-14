Mesa 23.3 Lands Support For Rusticl On Zink To Have OpenCL Atop Vulkan Drivers

Merged for this quarter's Mesa 23.3 release is the ability to have the Rusticl Rust-written OpenCL driver running atop Zink, the Gallium3D driver known for OpenGL-on-Vulkan. With Rusticl on Zink this now means getting this OpenCL 3.0 driver working atop Vulkan hardware drivers.

Rusticl continues enjoying success within Mesa as a modern, Rust-written OpenCL implementation that surpasses the dormant Clover state tracker. Rusticl has been making much progress with the various hardware Gallium3D drivers like Nouveau, Intel Iris, and RadeonSI while now the support has been upstreamed to get it working with Zink too.

Red Hat's Karol Herbst merged the support for Rusticl on Zink. The code passes "like 99%" of the OpenCL conformance test suite (CTS) at least with Intel ANV Vulkan underneath. There is some "random stuff not working" but a lot of OpenCl applications are including things like the LuxMark OpenCL benchmark.

Rusticl on Zink


The code landed via this merge request for Rusticl on Zink. Great timing with the Mesa 23.3 feature freeze coming up in two weeks. Karol also merged some preparations toward EventSig + Send support for Rusticl.
