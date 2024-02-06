Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Rust-Written Stateless Codec Drivers Make A Lot Of Sense
Daniel Almeida with Collabora plead the case for Rust stateless codec drivers in V4L2 at the FOSDEM conference this past weekend in Brussels. He's been working on Rust bindings for the V4L2 kernel code and as an initial proving grounds for the benefits of Rust in this space he's been working toward bringing the VISL virtual codec driver from C to Rust.
The VISL virtual driver as-is is beneficial for working on new user-space features, fixing user-space bugs, testing, and prototyping new codec APIs. This virtual stateless decoder driver should also be rather simple in writing a Rust implementation compared to a real and complex hardware driver.
Those wanting to learn more about this effort on getting Rust code happening within Linux's V4L2/codec space can see the FOSDEM presentation for more details.