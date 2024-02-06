Rust-Written Stateless Codec Drivers Make A Lot Of Sense

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

When it comes to making use of the Rust programming language within the Linux kernel, one of the areas where it makes a lot of sense is for the video codec drivers given the amount of unknown/untrusted data submitted by user-space for video processing and it being a wide attack surface for bad actors. With the memory safety features of Rust this can be a big benefit to such drivers and Collabora is currently experimenting with a virtual codec driver Rust implementation to prove the concept.Daniel Almeida with Collabora plead the case for Rust stateless codec drivers in V4L2 at the FOSDEM conference this past weekend in Brussels. He's been working on Rust bindings for the V4L2 kernel code and as an initial proving grounds for the benefits of Rust in this space he's been working toward bringing the VISL virtual codec driver from C to Rust.