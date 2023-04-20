Rust 1.69 Released - No Longer Includes Debug Info In Build Scripts By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 20 April 2023 at 06:39 PM EDT. 4 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Rust 1.69 is out today as stable as the newest update to this increasingly popular programming language that has become passionate to many open-source developers for its memory safety guarantees and other principles.

In order to speed-up compilation speeds, Rust 1.69 and moving forward debug information is no longer included in build scripts by default. Cargo will avoid emitting debug information in build scripts by default -- leading to less informative backtraces in build scripts when problems arise, but faster build speeds by default. Those wanting the debug information emitted can now set the debug flag in their Cargo.toml configuration.

The Cargo build shipped by Rust 1.69 is also now capable of suggesting fixes automatically for some of the generated warnings. Cargo will also suggest using "cargo fix" / "cargo clippy --fix" when it knows the errors can be automatically fixed.

Rust 1.69 also has new stabilized APIs and other changes. More details on Rust 1.69 at Rust-Lang.org.
