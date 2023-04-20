Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Rust 1.69 Released - No Longer Includes Debug Info In Build Scripts By Default
In order to speed-up compilation speeds, Rust 1.69 and moving forward debug information is no longer included in build scripts by default. Cargo will avoid emitting debug information in build scripts by default -- leading to less informative backtraces in build scripts when problems arise, but faster build speeds by default. Those wanting the debug information emitted can now set the debug flag in their Cargo.toml configuration.
The Cargo build shipped by Rust 1.69 is also now capable of suggesting fixes automatically for some of the generated warnings. Cargo will also suggest using "cargo fix" / "cargo clippy --fix" when it knows the errors can be automatically fixed.
Rust 1.69 also has new stabilized APIs and other changes. More details on Rust 1.69 at Rust-Lang.org.