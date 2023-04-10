Rosenzweig Steps Down As Open-Source Arm Mali "Panfrost" Driver Maintainer
Alyssa Rosenzweig who has been leading the Panfrost open-source Arm Mali graphics driver reverse engineering effort the past half-decade is stepping down as maintainer of this driver as part of this also being her last day at Collabora.
Rosenzweig announced today "passing the reins" on the Panfrost open-source driver and that after being employed by Collabora since 2019 is also her last day at the consulting company.
Panfrost Gallium3D achieved the cube milestone back in 2018.
Other Collabora developers like Boris Brezillon and Italo Nicola will continue working on the Panfrost Gallium3D driver as well as the in-development Vulkan driver.
Alyssa ended today's announcement with:
"I’m still alive. I plan to continue working on Mesa drivers for a long time, including the common infrastructure upon which Panfrost relies. And I’ll still send the odd Panfrost patch now and then. That said, my focus will shift.
I’m not ready to announce what’s in store yet… but maybe you can read between the lines!"
No further word yet on that shift and to the extent of Alyssa's continued contributions on the Apple M1/M2 "AGX" Gallium3D driver work for Mesa.
