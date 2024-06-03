Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop
The Rust-written Redox OS operating system issued their May monthly status report to highlight the various improvements made to this original open-source OS.
The past few months Redox OS has seen porting over of some COSMIC apps as part of the COSMIC desktop environment, the Rust-written desktop environment being developed by System76 for Pop!_OS. There is the commonality of Rust use as well as Jeremy Soller as the Redox lead developer also being employed by System76 and working on COSMIC. During May there's been increased COSMIC work for Redox.
The COSMIC Files file manager, COSMIC Editor text editor, and COSMIC Terminal are now all "a permanent part of the Redox desktop." These COSMIC apps replace the former file manager, text editor, and terminal that were maintained by Redox.
"COSMIC Files, COSMIC Editor and COSMIC Terminal are now a permanent part of the Redox desktop! Jeremy has replaced the Orbital file manager, text editor and terminal with their COSMIC counterparts!
We still have a few bugs around exiting the apps, but otherwise, they are working smoothly and they look great!"
During May their Rust toolchain was also updated, the Mesa 24.0.8 graphics drivers are now present, there's been progress on self-hosting Redox OS, and other improvements. See the May monthly report for more information on this Redox OS work.
