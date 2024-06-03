Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 June 2024 at 12:53 PM EDT. 7 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Rust-written Redox OS operating system issued their May monthly status report to highlight the various improvements made to this original open-source OS.

The past few months Redox OS has seen porting over of some COSMIC apps as part of the COSMIC desktop environment, the Rust-written desktop environment being developed by System76 for Pop!_OS. There is the commonality of Rust use as well as Jeremy Soller as the Redox lead developer also being employed by System76 and working on COSMIC. During May there's been increased COSMIC work for Redox.

Older Redox OS project screenshot with COSMIC components


The COSMIC Files file manager, COSMIC Editor text editor, and COSMIC Terminal are now all "a permanent part of the Redox desktop." These COSMIC apps replace the former file manager, text editor, and terminal that were maintained by Redox.
"COSMIC Files, COSMIC Editor and COSMIC Terminal are now a permanent part of the Redox desktop! Jeremy has replaced the Orbital file manager, text editor and terminal with their COSMIC counterparts!

We still have a few bugs around exiting the apps, but otherwise, they are working smoothly and they look great!"

During May their Rust toolchain was also updated, the Mesa 24.0.8 graphics drivers are now present, there's been progress on self-hosting Redox OS, and other improvements. See the May monthly report for more information on this Redox OS work.
7 Comments
Related News
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default
Yocto 5.0 LTS Released - Now Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS, Boeing Joins The Project
AlmaLinux 8.10 Released With Support Re-Enabled For Some Older Hardware
Alpine Linux 3.20 Released With Initial 64-bit RISC-V Support
Manjaro 24.0 Released: Powered By Linux 6.9 & The Latest Desktops
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
Wayland 1.23 Released With OpenBSD Support
XZ 5.6.2 Released With The Frightening Backdoor Removed