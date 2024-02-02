Redox OS Porting More Linux Software Over, Including COSMIC Apps

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

The Rust-based Redox OS open-source project has published a new blog post outlining some of their recent accomplishments as well as a look ahead to other technical adventures planned for this year.Redox OS developers have been busy in the new year working on new features, porting more Linux software over to this Rust-focused platform, and other work to make this open-source OS more usable.Redox OS has traditionally relied on a URI/URL format for accessing resources, but to ease the porting of Linux software to Redox, they have changed their resource path format to be more Linux-compatible with a file-like scheme. The new file-based path format has been started for their kernel and relibc implementation as well as the ability to transparent translate between formats.Redox OS has also been seeing more work lately on porting additional Linux software to this Rust-based OS. Editors like Nano and Helix are now working on Redox OS and various other apps are beginning to work. System76's COSMIC Desktop is also being ported over to Redox OS: