More ACO Code Landing For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Last month the initial code was wired up so Valve's ACO could be used for select shaders within RadeonSI. Last week more ACO code was merged and this week additional code was merged as well as there being another open merge request.
Merged most recently on the RadeonSI front is enabling ACO support for standalone tessellation control shader (TCS) / tessellation / geometry shaders. That expands the scope of the ACO compiler usage within RadeonSI. As with the prior shader types supported, the AMD_DEBUG=useaco environment variable must be set for enabling ACO usage where capable in place of AMDGPU LLVM.
Equally exciting is a new merge request that was opened on Friday for allowing compute shader support with ACO. In turn that gets RadeonSI ACO support for all shader types besides SI_SHADER_MERGED_VERTEX_TESSCTRL and SI_SHADER_MERGED_VERTEX_OR_TESSEVAL_GEOMETRY. Hopefully the compute shader support is all reviewed and merged in time for next quarter's Mesa 23.2 release so we could have some usable experimental ACO support available for interested Linux enthusiasts/gamers.